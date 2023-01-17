LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has brought clear skies into our area, and will continue into Tuesday. As the dry airmass move to our east, moist air will arrive aloft with increasing clouds late in the day. An approaching low pressure system from the west will produce rising air that will form clouds tall enough to bring some showers out of the moist air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies will follow Tuesday afternoon.

LAREDO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO