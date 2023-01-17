Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
kgns.tv
Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun. The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo. The girls are...
kgns.tv
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
cw39.com
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state’s border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. This is the fifth contract to be awarded for...
kgns.tv
Chance of Showers Monday Night/Early Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has brought clear skies into our area, and will continue into Tuesday. As the dry airmass move to our east, moist air will arrive aloft with increasing clouds late in the day. An approaching low pressure system from the west will produce rising air that will form clouds tall enough to bring some showers out of the moist air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies will follow Tuesday afternoon.
kgns.tv
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
kgns.tv
Gloomy Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It is Friday were in the 60s this morning for most of the day it will be cloudy. Today due to the cloudy skies temps are expected to stay in the 60s , a high of 65 with ENE winds 10mph. Rain chances continue for the night...
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young man to the hospital Monday evening. At around 7 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting near the 1400 block of South Meadow. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man at the scene with gunshot...
