Pinal Partnership: City managers express concerns on tax changes, infrastructure; discussion moderated by Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose

City Council unanimously approved two measures Tuesday that move what would be the city’s largest apartment community – 574 units – closer to reality. The approvals were for a minor General Plan Land Use Amendment for 20.2 acres at the southeastern corner of John Wayne Parkway and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway to High Density Residential and a zoning change to Planned Area Development.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO