Building Design & Construction
Editorial call for Multifamily Affordable Housing project case studies - no cost to submit!
Building Design+Construction will feature a roundup of "Multifamily Affordable Housing" projects on BDCnetwork.com. There is NO COST for submitting your project!. Please follow the guidelines below for your submission. Deadline for Submission: Friday, February 3, 2023. Here’s what we need – please send as a Word document (preferred) or email...
Building Design & Construction
6 innovative products for multifamily developments
Each year, new products come on the market that solve developmental pain-points. Here are six innovative products for various multifamily developments, including a condominium-wide smart electrical system, heavy-duty aluminum doors, and prefabricated panels. 1. Solarban R100 (Architectural glass that counters the strong Texas sun) Austin's new 34-story 70 Rainey houses...
Building Design & Construction
Maximizing access for everyone: A closer look at universal design in healthcare facilities
It’s no secret that hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, medical office buildings and other healthcare centers often function as safe havens for their communities. Over the last few years, we have seen dramatic shifts in the way we design to create a sense of safety for various patient populations. Research...
Building Design & Construction
Fenestration Alliance updates liquid applied flashing standard
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) published an update to its Liquid Applied Flashing Standard. The document contains minimum performance requirements for liquid applied flashing used to provide water-resistive seals around exterior wall openings in buildings. This includes fenestration products such as windows and doors, as well as other through-wall penetrations.
