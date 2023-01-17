ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary NFL Kicker Has 1 Question For The Dallas Cowboys

By Milo Taibi
 5 days ago

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher's kicking woes last night had one Pro Football Hall of Famer joking about coming out of retirement.

Morten Andersen, the legendary kicker whose 25-year career included seven Pro Bowl honors, offered his services to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Are the Cowboys hiring?", Andersen quipped .

Andersen's joke was well-received by everyone, presumably with the exception of Maher. After missing his first four extra point attempts of the game, Maher finally connected on his fifth try.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans treated Maher to an ovation for finally sending one through the uprights.

For what it's worth, Maher's job appears to be safe for now. Despite showing visible frustration at Maher's performance during the game, quarterback Dak Prescott had his teammate's back after the 31-14 win.

"Yeah I mean, I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Prescott said. "I talked to him individually, told him after the game 'Hey, let that go. We're gonna need it.' I just played [poorly] a week ago. So I mean, that happens.

Knowing what that guy's done, with the resilience he's shown throughout his career, no doubt that he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

