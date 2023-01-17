ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Now Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicking Situation This Week

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI8ig_0kHi1tEl00

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys' placekicker Brett Maher had a night to forget in Dallas' 31-14 Wild Card win over Tampa Bay yesterday.

After missing three extra point attempts in the first two quarters alone, Maher missed a fourth point-after try in the early stages of the second half. His kicking woes forced the Cowboys to significantly alter their game plan for the rest of the contest, specifically, going for it on a fourth-and-four in the fourth quarter instead of kicking a field goal.

Despite the play succeeding and Dallas scoring a touchdown (followed by Maher's first XP make of the night!), the Cowboys seem to understand that they cannot make a deep postseason run without a reliable kicker.

As evidence, just hours after he publicly supported Maher postgame, Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is now saying that Dallas "will take a look at" the kicking situation ahead of their Divisional Round matchup with San Francisco.

Jones made his usual appearance on Dallas' 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning.

In a conversation with radio host Shan Shariff, the two discussed last night's Wild Card win over Tampa Bay. After some time, the topic of Maher's off-day came to the forefront.

Shariff asked Jones, "The big story for the rest of this week is going to be your kicker with what Brett Maher last night. Do you consider replacing Brett Maher for the 49er game?"

The Cowboys' owner had an interesting response.

"Well, I think the first thing you do is talk about how isn’t it great to have that the number one thing we need to correct or the number one thing we need to address. I think that shows everything about not only how we played, but where we are with this team right now," Jones replied.

He's got a point.

After years of postseason ineptitude, it must be nice that Cowboys' fans largest complaint from last night was a poor kicking performance in an otherwise dominant win.

Jones didn't stop there, though.

"Make no mistake about it we got to have the same week of preparation. Now, over to our kicker. This is a classic case of looking at what he’s done for this team and done on the field all year, not just last night," Jones continued.

Before last night, Maher had put forth arguably his best kicking season as a pro in 2022 with the Cowboys. He made 29 of 32 total field goal attempts and connected on 50 of 53 (94.3%) extra point tries this year.

After Jones' initial comment of praise, however, the Cowboys' owner then said that the team will "read this thing as the week goes along."

"Kicking is a technical thing. It has everything to do with the — just frankly mentally having it altogether when you step up there. And, so, we’ll read this thing as the week goes along. I don’t want to get out over skis and get ahead of it. I thought when he came out at halftime, watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can’t be really a big setback to go into the rest of this tournament, rest of this playoff with shakiness at kicker," Jones concluded.

Dallas will take on San Francisco in the Divisional Round this coming Sunday. Their road affair with the 49ers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Saddened By Josh Allen Development

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season has come to a sad end.  Joe Burrow and the Bengals won with ease in Buffalo on Sunday, ending Allen's season in the process.  The loss is clearly impacting Allen, who had Super Bowl aspirations.  Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Allen sat at his ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Performance

Dak Prescott was not the hero or leader the Dallas Cowboys needed him to be in Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.  Trailing 19-12 late in the fourth quarter, Prescott and the Cowboys offense had the ball deep in their own territory.  Prescott's first throw was a dropped pick-six. His second ...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over

Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision

Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy