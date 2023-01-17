Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Packers QB Gets Traded This Offseason
The final image of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform could end up being that of him walking through the tunnel with Randall Cobb following their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter (starts at :25 mark), there is a "real possibility" the four-time...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr 'Choosing to Move On,' Won't Discuss Raiders Drama amid Trade Rumors
Derek Carr doesn't seem interested in dwelling on the details about being benched by the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the regular season. In a post on Twitter, Carr explained he is "choosing to move on" amid the ongoing trade rumors rather than talk about the situation with the Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
For several seasons now, the Dallas Cowboys have been a franchise capable of hanging on the playoff periphery but incapable of making a serious run. Dallas has experienced just one losing season in the past seven years, but it came into this postseason with a single playoff win to show for it.
Bleacher Report
SNL Spoofs Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and 'NFL on Fox' Crew in Latest Video
The NFL is seemingly on everyone's mind during the playoffs. Even at Saturday Night Live. The show gave the cold-open spot in its latest episode to a spoof of the NFL on Fox crew, with Kenan Thompson playing Curt Menefee, Mikey Day playing Howie Long, James Austin Johnson playing Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker playing Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney playing Terry Bradshaw.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals Targeting Offseason for 'Big Money' Contract Extension
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to lock down quarterback Joe Burrow on a long-term deal this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big-time, big-money extension for Joe Burrow," Rapoport said. Burrow has an $11.5 million cap...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency
If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Expected to Use Franchise Tag Ahead of Contract Talks
While it is unclear when or if the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson will reach an agreement on a long-term contract, the Ravens reportedly won't let him hit free agency this offseason. Speaking Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Ravens are expected to place the...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest. The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round
Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft. Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley Says He Wants to Be a 'Giant for Life' Ahead of Contract Talks in FA
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract is set to expire, but the former Penn State star made it clear Saturday that he wants to remain with Big Blue for life. Barkley's comments occurred after the Giants fell 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round....
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The most electric fantasy football player of the last few years smashed the expectations for his first playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers. Christian McCaffrey's successful wild-card round means he will be the target of most daily fantasy football players in Sunday contests on FanDuel and DraftKings. McCaffrey is...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has High Ankle Sprain Injury, Will Play in Title Game
An MRI revealed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but plans to play in the AFC Championship Game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mahomes left his team's 27-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picks 2023: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games
The 2022-23 edition of the NFL's divisional round hasn't been quite as thrilling as Super Wild Card Weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars played a tight one—a game that was impacted by Patrick Mahomes' first-half ankle injury. However, the nightcap between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants wasn't remotely close.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks
It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...
Bleacher Report
Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Swimming Accident
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from his swimming accident in Florida, his sister, Hayley Davis, announced on Facebook. "Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!" Davis wrote. Hillis was initially brought to a hospital...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round
The NFL's divisional round got off to a rather interesting start on Saturday. The Kansas Chiefs outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is what many might have expected. However, the Jaguars made things uncomfortable for the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs were forced to play much of the first...
