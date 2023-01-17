ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man killed in car crash on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a singe-car crash in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. Police say a man driving a BMW northbound in the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a pillar just after 10 p.m. The BMW then struck...
