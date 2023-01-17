Read full article on original website
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
Lightfoot launces debt relief program for Chicagoans
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching a debt relief pilot program, which is part of her Fines and Fees Reform Initiative.
Jewish Federation of Chicago union members demand increased staffing, pay equity
CHICAGO - Union members with the Jewish Federation of Chicago are negotiating a new contract. On Wednesday, they held a rally at the corner of Wells and Monroe in the Loop near the Jewish United Fund Office. The workers are demanding increased staffing, pay equity and the ability to organize...
Chicago organizers plan to make former Englewood school into resource center for ex-inmates
CHICAGO - A former Englewood school could soon become a resource center for formerly incarcerated neighbors. Woods Elementary on 62nd and Racine was closed in 2013. This week, community organizers with "Go Green Racine" filed a zoning change application to overhaul the building into a community resource center. The development,...
Charges pending against mom after 3 kids are found alone in Chicago apartment
Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4 and 11, were found alone inside the home. They were transported to Community First Hospital for observation. Nate Rodgers reports.
2 killed, 5 in critical condition after Dan Ryan crash
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early this morning, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened near East 51st Street in the highway's northbound lanes on the South Side just before 2 a.m. Multiple vehicles were involved, and five people are...
New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school
We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.
Illinois DCFS wrongfully imprisoned hundreds of kids, lawsuit claims
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services wrongfully incarcerated hundreds of children in juvenile detention after a court ordered them to be released to their guardian, according to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday by Cook County’s public guardian.
Woman in custody after 3 children found unattended in NW Side home
CHICAGO - Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side. Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4...
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
Man with disabilities shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Chicago home
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
With nurses in short supply, Elmhurst hospital putting robots to work
ELMHURST, Ill. - Years of the Covid-19 pandemic has left health care workers burned out and hospitals facing ongoing staffing shortages. But one medical center in west suburban Elmhurst is using robotic nursing assistants to overcome its challenges. Robots may not completely solve the nation's ongoing nursing shortage, but staff...
Man killed in car crash on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a singe-car crash in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. Police say a man driving a BMW northbound in the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a pillar just after 10 p.m. The BMW then struck...
R. Kelly's lawyers expected to move for dismissal of charges in Chicago court
CHICAGO - No motions were heard for the R. Kelly case Wednesday in Chicago court. Lawyers for the R&B singer are expected to move for a dismissal of charges against him. The charges are from accusations of sexual abuse of young girls dating back to 1998 and 2003. His lawyers...
'Forever Chi': Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green lays out tax relief proposal
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green is laying out his tax relief proposal. The proposal called "Forever Chi" addresses the property tax crisis, which is leading to foreclosures and people leaving the city. The plan includes two-year interest-free loans for people at risk of losing their homes, a city...
Disney On Ice is bringing a chill to Chicago.
Disney On Ice will feature performances from not only Frozen but Encanto too. It's playing at Allstate Arena this weekend with future dates also at the United Center. Tim McGill stood on the ice to find out about it on Good Day Chicago.
Reward offered for information in the slayings of 2 Hobart women
A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November.
U.S. set to hit debt ceiling today, posing economic uncertainty
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley joins Good Day Chicago to talk about what needs to happen for the country to avoid economic turmoil as we rapidly approach the nation's debt limit.
Teen charged in robbery of 26-year-old man on NW Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged after a man was robbed on Chicago's Northwest Side in Sauganash late last year. Police say the boy was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man in the 5300 block of North Kildare Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 10.
