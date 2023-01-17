ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Crumbl coming to Paducah

Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cornerstone box exhibit

Inside the Cornerstone Box: artifacts discovered after Dec. 2021 tornadoes on display. One-hundred year old artifacts uncovered after the Dec. 2021 tornadoes are on display. Dresden First United Methodist Church found a time capsule from 1923 buried behind the cornerstone of their church, when their building was destroyed.
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Public Library now offers free streaming service

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Library now offers streaming services through Kanopy — all free with your library card. Find movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that can be enjoyed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet or online. Just as the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner

PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide

SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah cold case

Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah. Today, police hope someone with information about the deadly shooting will come forward.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah woman celebrates 106th birthday with friends, family

PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her. Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Schools superintendent announces retirement

PADUCAH — After 27 years in education, McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced his retirement. That's according to The Paducah Sun, which ran the story on the front page Friday morning. Carter officially presented his notice of retirement during Thursday evening's school board meeting, the Sun...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged van in Paducah neighborhood

PADUCAH — Police are investigating after someone shot the windows out of a van in Paducah Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North 12 and Ellis streets. The Paducah Police Department says the 43-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for someone in front of a home on North 12 Street when he heard gunshots. Police say there were several bullet holes in the man's van, and both rear windows and the rear windshield appeared to have been shot out.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/22 Racer Rewind

PADUCAH, Ky. - After suffering a blowout loss to Belmont earlier this week, Murray State bounced back with a big win over Indiana State last night. For the best plays of the week, here's this week's Racer Rewind, featuring Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead from a gunshot wound in a Carbondale apartment

CARBONDALE, IL- Carbondale Police are investigating the death of a male found in his apartment with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the city, officers went out on a call to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue to investigate a death. Once they arrived, they discovered a...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Caldwell County animal abuse case

Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with meth trafficking in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois tied for first in MVC

PADUCAH, Ky. - It's tough to ignore just how great Southern Illinois' men's basketball team has been to this point. Through the first 10 games of the Missouri Valley schedule, Southern is 8-2 and in the middle of a four-game winning streak. That includes a 61-57 win on the road...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy