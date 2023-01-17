Read full article on original website
Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24
Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Carney sees economic growth ahead
Gov. John Carney focused on jobs and schools in his State of the State address Jan. 19. In Sussex County, he said, an economic revitalization plan in Seaford may be the answer to renewed prosperity. “The loss of economic opportunity had ripple effects through Sussex County,” he said, referring to...
delawarepublic.org
Legislation increasing maximum weekly unemployment benefit clears House committee
A bill that would increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Delaware is released from the House Labor Committee. The proposal – House Bill 49 – would raise the maximum weekly unemployment from $400 to $450, and the funds necessary to pay the increased benefits would be paid from the Unemployment Trust.
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor
A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday. In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
EV plan is not a rapid, disruptive transition
I read your article of Nov. 23 about Gov. Carney’s executive order instructing Delaware to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Cars 2 standard, which would require car manufacturers to gradually move to offering only electric vehicles – battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars – for sale in Delaware. The articles and letters on this topic contain several misconceptions.
Cape Gazette
Assured Partners enlists Simmens to serve Delmarva region
Assured Partners announced property and casualty producer Kris Simmens has joined its team as a commercial lines adviser. Simmens brings a wealth of risk management knowledge and experience to the growing organization. Heavily recruited into the insurance industry, Simmens has spent the bulk of his career advising clients in Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware, and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Cape Gazette
New Dewey police chief brings 30 years of experience to role
A law enforcement trailblazer with more than 30 years of experience is set to take over as chief of the Dewey Beach Police Department Friday, Jan. 20. Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution appointing Constance Speake to the position left vacant when former Chief Sam Mackert retired in June.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Senate passes bill addressing proposed changes to state retiree benefits, some retirees oppose the legislation
A bill seeking to address concerns about proposed changes to state retirees health care benefits passed the State Senate Wednesday. State Senators voted 17-3 in favor of the bill - with 1 ‘absent.’ If it also clears the House, it would add a state retiree and an additional representative from public sector unions to the State Employee Benefits Committee.
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
allamericanatlas.com
