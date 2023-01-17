When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO