Marconews.com

Osborne's half-court 3 sparks No. 9 UCLA past Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run for No. 9 UCLA, and the Bruins held on to beat Washington 51-47 on Friday night. UCLA shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 27-15 before Osborne’s...
