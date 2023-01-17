Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia
SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
WGMD Radio
18-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Incident
An 18-year-old has turned himself into police following a shooting that occurred Monday evening on Carvel Drive in Dover. Officers talked to someone who informed them that she had been shot at. As a result of the investigation, detectives identified David Preston as the suspected shooter who fired the handgun at the victim. Preston faces charges that include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, and Reckless Endangering in the First Degree. He is at Sussex Correction Institution on $32,000 secured bail.
Ankle monitor leads to 6th man charged for dog fighting
An ankle monitor led to the arrest of the sixth man who has been charged with animal cruelty and more in a Seaford dog fighting case. The Office of Animal Welfare and state police raided a Seaford resident Jan. 8 and charged five men then. The officers rescued 14 animals that day. One died and five required medical care. Four ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
firststateupdate.com
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
WBOC
Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
WBOC
Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home. According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
firststateupdate.com
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
WMDT.com
Burglary at Dover business under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Dover business over the weekend. We’re told that sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the front glass door to Sully’s Vapor and Glass and stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the store. Police also found that the glass cases inside the business had been damaged. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
Cape Gazette
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
WMDT.com
Milford Police names Officer of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – Congratulations to officer Jonathan Ricketts for being named Milford Police Officer of the Year. Officer Ricketts serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
