Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Tech Times
The Technological Advancements Changing Human Civilization
It's no secret, technology is changing humanity and human society. We don't even know how much technology will come to alter our lives, but we can see that it is happening. We are glued to our phones. We socialize digitally. We date digitally. We find ourselves lost in apps. This is all just the beginning of all the changes that human civilization will incur from the advancements of technology.
