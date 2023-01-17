Consistent growth and prospective returns are the criteria that top every investor's checklist. Past performance, business planning, and concept come later. The esports industry has already fulfilled all the requirements, evident from its incredible growth over the past few years. The esports industry is now worth over a billion dollars in the U.S. and is likely to rise even higher in the next few years. According to Forbes, esports has a bigger audience than Major League Baseball. Viewership will soar from 335 million in 2017 to 646 million in 2023. This data makes it a lucrative market for investors and stakeholders.

