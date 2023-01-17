Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
paradisenewsfl.com
Top 5 Weekend Events January 20-22
Our picks for where to go in Pinellas County & Tampa Bay this weekend!. #1: The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive. The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin this weekend, January 19-22nd for an impressive selection of the latest powerboats, center consoles, motor yachts, and sailboats in-water and on land. Plus, there will be a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine accessories, electronics, art, and more! Learn more at https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/.
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
Gulfport cafe Pop Goes the Waffle to close this weekend
But its food truck and wholesale division will remain in operation.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Mysuncoast.com
Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
stpetecatalyst.com
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Set to Make Tampa Debut This Spring
Inspired by Nashville and born in Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken concept was named QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2022.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
speedonthewater.com
Mystic Showcasing M5200 At St. Petersburg Boat Show
Visitors to the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show in Southwest Florida, which opened today and runs through Sunday, will have plenty to ogle this week. But on the powerboat side, the in-water display at the event is primarily a showcase for fishing boats, yachts and tenders. Visitors at the...
flcourier.com
Advocate for Sarasota’s Black community inspired by love of fellow Floridians
Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
cltampa.com
Review: Even after a two-and-a-half-hour set, Tedeschi Trucks Band leaves Clearwater fans begging for more
The rock power couple of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, married since 2001, led a powerful, ultra-tight 12-piece band through two sets that lasted roughly two-and-a-half hours on Saturday night at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The sold-out crowd ate it up, showering the ensemble with frequent standing ovations. I had high...
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
fox13news.com
Family of nursing student shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park honors her on 23rd birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - The consequences of gun violence impact the entire community. For the mother of a 21-year-old nursing student who was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in 2021, it's a painful reality she deals with daily. Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot near Julian B. Lane Park...
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning. St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.
