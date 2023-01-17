ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete

The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events January 20-22

Our picks for where to go in Pinellas County & Tampa Bay this weekend!. #1: The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive. The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin this weekend, January 19-22nd for an impressive selection of the latest powerboats, center consoles, motor yachts, and sailboats in-water and on land. Plus, there will be a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine accessories, electronics, art, and more! Learn more at https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete

The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
speedonthewater.com

Mystic Showcasing M5200 At St. Petersburg Boat Show

Visitors to the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show in Southwest Florida, which opened today and runs through Sunday, will have plenty to ogle this week. But on the powerboat side, the in-water display at the event is primarily a showcase for fishing boats, yachts and tenders. Visitors at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
flcourier.com

Advocate for Sarasota’s Black community inspired by love of fellow Floridians

Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, 70, grew up in Newtown, a historically Black community in Sarasota, where he lived through desegregation, and has since taken on the roles of leading, uplifting and protecting his community. He’s continuously motivated to fight for his Florida hometown through his desire to take care of and connect with the people who live here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

