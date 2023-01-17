Read full article on original website
Tech Times
The Technological Advancements Changing Human Civilization
It's no secret, technology is changing humanity and human society. We don't even know how much technology will come to alter our lives, but we can see that it is happening. We are glued to our phones. We socialize digitally. We date digitally. We find ourselves lost in apps. This is all just the beginning of all the changes that human civilization will incur from the advancements of technology.
Tech Times
How Newby Teas is Contributing to the Global Tea Industry, with a Focus on Authenticity and Health
Tea is the 2nd most popular beverage in the world with ancient roots extending over 5 thousand years. Eventually spreading across the Asian continent, the earliest record of tea consumption in India spans back to the 1600s. India has cultivated one of the most important and authentic tea cultures in the world. Fine Tea is supposedly the healthiest drink for sustaining a strong immune system as well as curing ailments. According to Penn Medicine, teas can help with inflammation, sleep, stress, low energy, menstrual pain, muscle spasms, high cholesterol, heart disease, irritable bowel syndrome, organ function, and even cancer among others.
