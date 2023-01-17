Read full article on original website
Related
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Tech Times
The Technological Advancements Changing Human Civilization
It's no secret, technology is changing humanity and human society. We don't even know how much technology will come to alter our lives, but we can see that it is happening. We are glued to our phones. We socialize digitally. We date digitally. We find ourselves lost in apps. This is all just the beginning of all the changes that human civilization will incur from the advancements of technology.
Tech Times
Esports Is Big Business
Consistent growth and prospective returns are the criteria that top every investor's checklist. Past performance, business planning, and concept come later. The esports industry has already fulfilled all the requirements, evident from its incredible growth over the past few years. The esports industry is now worth over a billion dollars in the U.S. and is likely to rise even higher in the next few years. According to Forbes, esports has a bigger audience than Major League Baseball. Viewership will soar from 335 million in 2017 to 646 million in 2023. This data makes it a lucrative market for investors and stakeholders.
Comments / 0