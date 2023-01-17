Read full article on original website
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
Park Place | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Tucson, with the Park Place shopping center . This place offers you the best options if you want to go shopping for something simple, some clothing, or a household item. On the other hand, you will also have entertainment areas, and a good food court that you cannot miss.
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
azbex.com
Rezoning Request Advances for Legacy Gateway Hotels
The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board has unanimously recommended approval to rezone nearly 11 acres for a hotel and retail master plan near Bell Bank Park. The Legacy Gateway Hotels plan calls for 7.6KSF of retail and restaurant space and three four-story limited-service hotels totaling 365 rooms. The development is to be the first phase and central space for a much larger 195-acre mixed-use retail, entertainment and employment master plan.
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
OV board recommends OK of car wash at marketplace
A drive-thru car wash may become the first new building in years at Oro Valley Marketplace. By unanimous vote Jan. 10, the Oro Valley Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for Surf Thru Car Wash to construct a 5,490-square-foot building with 10 covered outdoor vacuum stalls on 1.5 acres at the southwest corner of Oracle Road and Water Harvest Way, close to the southernmost entrance to the Marketplace and immediately north of the burger chain In-N-Out. The proposal now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s where residential real estate is anticipated to go in 2023
From enormous gains to an anticipated tempering, a lot has happened over the course of 2022. That’s according to a report based on the most recent ARMLS data released by Phoenix REALTORS that outlines the state of the residential real estate market and where it is anticipated to go in 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa’s largest apartment complex gets zoning OK
City Council unanimously approved two measures Tuesday that move what would be the city’s largest apartment community – 574 units – closer to reality. The approvals were for a minor General Plan Land Use Amendment for 20.2 acres at the southeastern corner of John Wayne Parkway and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway to High Density Residential and a zoning change to Planned Area Development.
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
AZFamily
State lawmaker proposes water solution for Rio Verde Foothills to Scottsdale officials
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a rush to find a solution for hundreds of families in a community northeast of the Valley three weeks after their water supply was turned off. Scottsdale cut off the Rio Verde Foothills after warning them for years that this change was coming so the city could conserve water.
xpopress.com
RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open
Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
KOLD-TV
Local organizations suing Tucson over ‘future’ homeless sweeps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is coming under fire from organizations that serve the area’s homeless population. One local organization claims the city is planning to sweep out the homeless population just before one of the area biggest annual events. According to Zaira Livier,...
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
What Caused the Scottsdale-Rio Verde Foothills Water Shortage in Arizona?
Record low water levels in Lake Mead have put a strain on water supplies from the Colorado River across the Southwest.
