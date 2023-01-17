ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County man arrested in connection with fatal South LA street takeover crash

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKgEZ_0kHhvJj900

Following a lengthy multistate manhunt, a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a spectator at a street-racing event in South Los Angeles, police announced Tuesday.

Police were able to track down suspect Dante Chapple Young, 28, a resident of Orange County, in New Mexico after they say he took elaborate steps to avoid capture.

"Some of the things that were done, some of the tactics he used to evade capture, it was literally like you were watching a movie," said LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno. "It was a game of chess, if you will."

Young is in custody in Alberquerque, N.M. awaiting extradition. Moreno said it took help from the FBI and authorities in New Mexico to track him down and make the arrest.

"This person obviously was on the run. He didn't want to be caught and went through a journey, a lot of traveling to get away from this, from this crime."

The victim's family expressed gratitude to the LAPD for tracking down the alleged killer.

"I just want to say that my daughter was a beautiful soul," the victim's mother, Loraine Guajaca, said. "She had a heart of gold. And we will truly miss her. She was just a beautiful person all around."

Elyzza Guajaca, was struck shortly after 9 p.m. on Christmas Day by a black Chevrolet Camaro while standing with a group of people at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, watching a street takeover, according to the LAPD. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver involved in the collision fled the scene, authorities said.

But the Camaro was found nearby a short time later and impounded. Police investigated the car's registered owner and used video to determine he was behind the wheel during the crash.

It took elaborate efforts to then locate Young, Moreno said. Every time they thought they had him, they learned he was miles away. At one point he traveled through Arizona as well.

Moreno said police are looking for two more suspects who were involved in the street takeover that day. Young is facing a charge of murder and others involved in the event could face a similar charge, he said. He cited a case from last year where a spectator died after a street race and even though only one vehicle made contact with the victim, both drivers face the same charge.

Other people were injured during the street takeover. LAPD detectives said six or seven additional victims were seen on videos obtained in the days after the incident. Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying them. Those victims have yet to come forward.

A grieving family is hoping someone will come forward with information after their loved one was fatally struck by a driver performing "donuts" in a street takeover.

Guajaca's brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.

"My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much," Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. "She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family."

Street takeovers have become popular over the past few years and the LAPD has suggested stricter penalties for anyone who participates in them.

Moreno said about 200 people were in the intersection during the street takeover where Guajaca was killed.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the LAPD's South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org .

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 18

Richard Vasquez
4d ago

when are these kids going to learn not to be doing these yes I feel sorry for the girl it's a unfortunate that she was there and so close to what was going on but the bottom line she's shouldn't have been there in the first place the need to start taking away the license and cars and driving privileges away from these kids it's not a right it's a privilege to drive

Reply(2)
14
Louie Ramirez
3d ago

people know how dangerous these takeovers are and still get close for what reason I have no idea why I'm not saying it's her fault I'm sorry for the family's loss..but she could have made a better more responsible decision

Reply
7
al jager
3d ago

congratulations to the law enforcement agencys involved in this case, maybe incarceration will be a deterrent to future instances of this behavior....

Reply(1)
2
Related
signalscv.com

Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says

The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man arrested on gun, drug charges in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. to Holt Avenue and Weber Street regarding a disturbance call and identified the occupants of a white SUV as possible suspects, said Cpl. Luis Jimenez.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Wednesday night. The collision just after 8 p.m. left a pedestrian in the roadway in the 2800 block of West 1st Street, police said in a news release. That pedestrian, who has […]
SANTA ANA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy