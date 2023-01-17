Projected that antitrust would be a top practice set to power Biglaw growth in 2022 and beyond. The wisdom of that prediction was reinforced by what turned out to be an immensely competitive lateral market for antitrust partners, with a string of high-profile lawyers changing firms. The 2022 lateral market was so strong that even partners without portable books of business were a hot commodity. In 2023, the FTC has already proposed a broad ban on non-compete agreements, and the FTC and DOJ appear ready to issue revised merger guidelines based on last year’s “joint public inquiry aimed at strengthening enforcement against illegal mergers.”

