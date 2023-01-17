Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
The Oldest Surviving Bar in Chicago, Illinois Has a Rich and Shady History
The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois is one of the city's oldest and most popular bars with a hidden speakeasy in the basement. History of The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois. The building that houses The Green Door Tavern at 678 N Orleans St. in Chicago was originally...
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)
The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.
Palooza Pizza Replacing Firehouse Dogs in Schaumburg
The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in Spring 2023
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Why are there so many geese in Chicago?
We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - TerryTerry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
959theriver.com
Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.
Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
fox32chicago.com
Diabetes medication in short supply due to popularity on TikTok
CHICAGO - A medication critical to diabetics is in short supply because of its popularity on TikTok. The medication is being promoted for an entirely different use. Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat patients with type two diabetes, but it is also sold under another name as a weight loss drug for obese individuals called "Wegovy."
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Tribune East Tower to become Chicago’s 2nd-tallest building
Chicago is a city of skyscrapers. The architectural style was invented here, in 1855, and ever since, supertall towers have defined the skyline. For decades, the Willis (Sears) Tower was the tallest building in the world, and it remains the tallest in Chicago. Now a future structure, the Tribune East Tower, is set to snag the No. 2 spot.
fox32chicago.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Naperville home
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Firefighters battled a widespread fire at a home in Naperville Friday night. The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane around 11:40 a.m. and later spread to a neighboring home. Naperville fire officials say all seven residents were safety evacuated...
How Did This Drunk at a Bar Illinois Mom Forget Four Kids In Back Seat?
This Illinois "Mom of The Year 2022" candidate, might be a hard one to beat! She was drinking in a Joliet, Illinois bar...while her four kids were in the car! PATCH. Joliet Police were called to the Rey De Copas Bar, because as mommy drank the night away...her four kids were in the car!
Comments / 0