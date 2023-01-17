Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules
Some Nebraska high school boys basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while plenty of programs have met that theory with great success, some have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school boys basketball rankings...
MaxPreps
High school football: Deion Sanders and Colorado become latest to offer MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis
New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continued his pursuit of high school football's most talented prospects, putting out an offer earlier this week to MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis of Carrollton (Ga.). According to 247Sports, Lewis already has 27 FBS offers with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State,...
Comments / 0