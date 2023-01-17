Tom Izzo: Michigan State basketball's Malik Hall already out of walking boot

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

In its loss to Purdue on Monday, Michigan State basketball endured another big loss: Malik Hall seemed to aggravate the foot injury that has affected him all season.

Immediately following the game, Tom Izzo didn’t seem optimistic about getting Hall back this year, which would have been a devastating blow to a thin MSU roster. However, Spartan fans received some amazing news on Tuesday when Tom Izzo said on the MSUFCU Coaches Show that Hall is already out of his walking boot, although he is still expected to miss some time.

