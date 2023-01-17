ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kezi.com

Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing Elmira teen found

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
ELMIRA, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR

