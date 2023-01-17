Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
kezi.com
Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
klcc.org
Newberg School District rescinds policy on ‘controversial’ symbols following lawsuit settlement
The union representing teachers in the Newberg School District has reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a school board policy banning “controversial” symbols. The Newberg Education Association called the settlement a “bittersweet victory” in a Facebook post shared last month, four days before the final order was signed in U.S. District Court.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Secondhand exposure to fentanyl unlikely to cause harmful health effects, medical experts say
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy and students got sick from a suspected fentanyl exposure at Willamina High School on Tuesday. A deputy and a student were hospitalized. Deputies reported a strong smell after finding burnt foil and pills in a modular classroom,...
newsfromthestates.com
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
klcc.org
Vets in suicidal crisis to receive free emergency care anywhere they seek it- maybe
A new policy took effect nationwide Thursday, allowing veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any health care facility for emergency treatment—for free. But there's some concern over how Oregon vets can get emergency care benefits in the midst of a mental health workforce shortage. Roger Brubaker is Suicide...
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
