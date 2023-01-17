ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mdlottery.com

License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 to Annapolis Man

Weekend player pondering what to do with proceeds of his win. A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery

During an extra trip back to Maryland this week, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who regularly plays Pick 5 walked away with a $50,000 prize! For four evening drawings from December 31 to January 3, the lucky lady placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. She explained that there is no significance to her winning number, yet she continues to play it a few times a month. When a friend called to inform her of her win, she was unaware that she had won. “I didn’t believe it,” said The post Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mdlottery.com

Hometown Ticket Delivers $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Prize

As he travels for work all over Maryland, the Baltimore man buys Lottery tickets at spots across the state. But a Bonus Match 5 ticket purchased in his hometown on Jan. 5 gave the lucky player a $50,000 top-prize win. “I’ve been playing it for a while,” he said, adding...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak

A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
mdlottery.com

Skeptical Virginia Woman ‘Didn’t Believe’ Her $50,000 Pick 5 Win

A Woodbridge, Va. resident who travels into Maryland often to play Pick 5 scheduled an extra trip back to the Old Line State this week. She claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize!. The lucky lady had placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916 for four evening drawings from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. The loyal player explained there is no significance about her winning number, but she continues to play it a few times a month. She didn’t even know she won until a friend called to share the news.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month

Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
LAUREL, DE
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE

