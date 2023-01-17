In a recent $50,000 scratch-off game, a scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County won the top prize with the help of a special technique. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My luck seems to be better that way.” There appears to be something to this system. The Ellicott City player won $500 previously on the $50,000 Cash scratch off, and this time he won even more. During his day off on Monday, the 63-year-old decided to play the popular game again. He purchased a $20 instant ticket from Lottery retailer 103 Wine & Spirits in The post Lucky bakery worker shares strategy for lottery scratch-off success appeared first on Shore News Network.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO