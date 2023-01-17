Read full article on original website
Lucky bakery worker shares strategy for lottery scratch-off success
In a recent $50,000 scratch-off game, a scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County won the top prize with the help of a special technique. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My luck seems to be better that way.” There appears to be something to this system. The Ellicott City player won $500 previously on the $50,000 Cash scratch off, and this time he won even more. During his day off on Monday, the 63-year-old decided to play the popular game again. He purchased a $20 instant ticket from Lottery retailer 103 Wine & Spirits in The post Lucky bakery worker shares strategy for lottery scratch-off success appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million
A Powerball player in Cecil County who purchased a ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, January 18 is $50,000 richer today. Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot, 17,140 winning tickets were sold in our state, ranging from $4 to $50,000. A local restaurant, The Wellwood, at 523 Water Street in Charlestown, sold the $50,000-winning ticket. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, and 47; the Powerball was 26 and the Power Play multiplier was 3. All winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and to keep them in a The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take
A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 to Annapolis Man
Weekend player pondering what to do with proceeds of his win. A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing...
mdlottery.com
Ellicott City Man Brings Home the Cash
Wins $50,000 top prize on $50,000 Cash scratch-off A scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County credits a special technique for his recent $50,000 brush with good fortune. He won the top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My...
mdlottery.com
Friday the 13th Proves Lucky for Randallstown Woman
Wins $2 million top prize on $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off “It’s all about studying the games,” Maryland’s newest Lottery multimillionaire told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her purse. “You gotta do your...
mdlottery.com
Hometown Ticket Delivers $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Prize
As he travels for work all over Maryland, the Baltimore man buys Lottery tickets at spots across the state. But a Bonus Match 5 ticket purchased in his hometown on Jan. 5 gave the lucky player a $50,000 top-prize win. “I’ve been playing it for a while,” he said, adding...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Woman Closes Out 2022 with Second $25,000 Pick 5 Win
After years of playing Pick 3 and Pick 4, a player from Baltimore added Pick 5 to her mix and it keeps paying off big. She won $25,000 on Dec. 21 and $25,000 in October 2022. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal player won after placing a 50-cent straight bet on the number 25957 in the Dec. 21 and 22 evening drawings.
mdlottery.com
$30,000 Diamond Bingo Win Shines Bright for Glen Burnie Woman
A Diamond Bingo scratch-off recently dazzled an Anne Arundel County woman with riches, bestowing its $30,000 top prize on the lucky lady. The 36-year-old and her husband had stopped at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills to gas up their vehicle when the glimmer of the Diamond Bingo instant ticket caught her eye. She purchased two of the $3 games and went back to her car to play them. To her surprise, one of the scratch-offs revealed a $30,000 win.
mdlottery.com
Longshots Win Again for Frederick Racetrax Player
There was a feeling of déjà vu at Lottery headquarters on Thursday when a retired Frederick resident arrived to pick up the same Racetrax prize he claimed a year ago. What are the odds of winning the same prize on the same game playing the same horses? Seems like a longshot win!
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
tmpresale.com
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
Family Not Crowing As It Faces Thousands In Fines For Rooster Complaints: Report
A community is stepping up to support a Baltimore County family after their rooster cost them thousands of dollars in fines after a neighbor's complaints of the family pet, reports CBS News. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum have gained support from their community after complaints against their rooster Wilbur's crowing. Complaints...
Commercial Observer
St. John Properties Acquires Glen Burnie Business Park
St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot office portfolio in Glen Burnie, Md., for $13.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the seller. Adler Real Estate Partners was the seller, having purchased the buildings as part of a larger $59.5 million portfolio acquisition in...
mdlottery.com
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-off Fun
Anne Arundel County woman buys lucky Six Figures instant ticket. A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company focused on retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
wxhc.com
Eagles add another ‘Hotel California’ tour date
The Eagles are extending their time on the road. The band just added another date to their Hotel California tour. The latest show is set to take place April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland, with tickets going on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. ET. The Hotel California tour, which the...
