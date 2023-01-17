During an extra trip back to Maryland this week, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who regularly plays Pick 5 walked away with a $50,000 prize! For four evening drawings from December 31 to January 3, the lucky lady placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. She explained that there is no significance to her winning number, yet she continues to play it a few times a month. When a friend called to inform her of her win, she was unaware that she had won. “I didn’t believe it,” said The post Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO