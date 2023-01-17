Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were Found
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland's newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. "It's all about studying the games," the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her purse.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak
A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
mdlottery.com
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 to Annapolis Man
Weekend player pondering what to do with proceeds of his win. A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing...
Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery
During an extra trip back to Maryland this week, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who regularly plays Pick 5 walked away with a $50,000 prize! For four evening drawings from December 31 to January 3, the lucky lady placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. She explained that there is no significance to her winning number, yet she continues to play it a few times a month. When a friend called to inform her of her win, she was unaware that she had won. "I didn't believe it," she said.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Woman Closes Out 2022 with Second $25,000 Pick 5 Win
After years of playing Pick 3 and Pick 4, a player from Baltimore added Pick 5 to her mix and it keeps paying off big. She won $25,000 on Dec. 21 and $25,000 in October 2022. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal player won after placing a 50-cent straight bet on the number 25957 in the Dec. 21 and 22 evening drawings.
mdlottery.com
Skeptical Virginia Woman ‘Didn’t Believe’ Her $50,000 Pick 5 Win
A Woodbridge, Va. resident who travels into Maryland often to play Pick 5 scheduled an extra trip back to the Old Line State this week. She claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize!. The lucky lady had placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916 for four evening drawings from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. The loyal player explained there is no significance about her winning number, but she continues to play it a few times a month. She didn’t even know she won until a friend called to share the news.
mdlottery.com
Friday the 13th Proves Lucky for Randallstown Woman
Wins $2 million top prize on $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off “It’s all about studying the games,” Maryland’s newest Lottery multimillionaire told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her purse. “You gotta do your...
Bay Net
Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
mdlottery.com
$30,000 Diamond Bingo Win Shines Bright for Glen Burnie Woman
A Diamond Bingo scratch-off recently dazzled an Anne Arundel County woman with riches, bestowing its $30,000 top prize on the lucky lady. The 36-year-old and her husband had stopped at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills to gas up their vehicle when the glimmer of the Diamond Bingo instant ticket caught her eye. She purchased two of the $3 games and went back to her car to play them. To her surprise, one of the scratch-offs revealed a $30,000 win.
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
mdlottery.com
Ellicott City Man Brings Home the Cash
Wins $50,000 top prize on $50,000 Cash scratch-off A scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County credits a special technique for his recent $50,000 brush with good fortune. He won the top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My...
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
mdlottery.com
Hometown Ticket Delivers $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Prize
As he travels for work all over Maryland, the Baltimore man buys Lottery tickets at spots across the state. But a Bonus Match 5 ticket purchased in his hometown on Jan. 5 gave the lucky player a $50,000 top-prize win. “I’ve been playing it for a while,” he said, adding...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
mdlottery.com
Prince George’s County Man Enjoys An Overflow of Pick 5 Blessings
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
