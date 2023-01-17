Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Baltimore Woman Closes Out 2022 with Second $25,000 Pick 5 Win
After years of playing Pick 3 and Pick 4, a player from Baltimore added Pick 5 to her mix and it keeps paying off big. She won $25,000 on Dec. 21 and $25,000 in October 2022. “This is my second trip down here,” she said on Jan. 19 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where she claimed her prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The loyal player won after placing a 50-cent straight bet on the number 25957 in the Dec. 21 and 22 evening drawings.
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 to Annapolis Man
Weekend player pondering what to do with proceeds of his win. A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing...
Lucky bakery worker shares strategy for lottery scratch-off success
In a recent $50,000 scratch-off game, a scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County won the top prize with the help of a special technique. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My luck seems to be better that way.” There appears to be something to this system. The Ellicott City player won $500 previously on the $50,000 Cash scratch off, and this time he won even more. During his day off on Monday, the 63-year-old decided to play the popular game again. He purchased a $20 instant ticket from Lottery retailer 103 Wine & Spirits in The post Lucky bakery worker shares strategy for lottery scratch-off success appeared first on Shore News Network.
Friday the 13th Proves Lucky for Randallstown Woman
Wins $2 million top prize on $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off “It’s all about studying the games,” Maryland’s newest Lottery multimillionaire told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her purse. “You gotta do your...
Parkville Man $150,000 Richer by Adding Power Play to Powerball Ticket
Planning a kitchen remodel with his third-tier prize. A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. His quick-pick ticket, which won a $50,000 third-tier prize in the Jan. 9 drawing, included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy Parkville player won $150,000!
Power 5s Scratch-off Gives Waldorf Player a $50,000 Prize
Until last week, her Lottery wins were fun and interesting, but not very big. That changed when the Waldorf woman bought a Power 5s scratch-off that held a $50,000 top prize. Her next goal is to hit one of the jackpot games – Mega Millions or Powerball – for a big score, the Charles County winner told Lottery officials. Her dreams may be big, but her plans for her recent $50,000 prize are practical. She’ll pay down her mortgage a bit, donate to her faith community and organize a party for her friends.
Longshots Win Again for Frederick Racetrax Player
There was a feeling of déjà vu at Lottery headquarters on Thursday when a retired Frederick resident arrived to pick up the same Racetrax prize he claimed a year ago. What are the odds of winning the same prize on the same game playing the same horses? Seems like a longshot win!
Woman hits big on lottery scratch-off ticket, winning $30k
GREAT MILLS, MD – An Anne Arundel County woman recently won $30,000 in a Diamond Bingo scratch-off game. While gas-up shopping at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills, the 36-year-old and her husband noticed a glimmer of Diamond Bingo instant tickets. She purchased two of the $3 games and returned to her car to play them. She was surprised to receive a $30,000 prize on one of the scratch-offs. “I wasn’t sure it was a winner, so my husband scanned it for me,” said the lucky player. “We were so excited when it showed a $30,000 prize.” After hiding the lucky The post Woman hits big on lottery scratch-off ticket, winning $30k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
$30,000 Diamond Bingo Win Shines Bright for Glen Burnie Woman
A Diamond Bingo scratch-off recently dazzled an Anne Arundel County woman with riches, bestowing its $30,000 top prize on the lucky lady. The 36-year-old and her husband had stopped at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills to gas up their vehicle when the glimmer of the Diamond Bingo instant ticket caught her eye. She purchased two of the $3 games and went back to her car to play them. To her surprise, one of the scratch-offs revealed a $30,000 win.
An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members
Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
Ellicott City Man Brings Home the Cash
Wins $50,000 top prize on $50,000 Cash scratch-off A scratch-off enthusiast from Howard County credits a special technique for his recent $50,000 brush with good fortune. He won the top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game. “I always get tickets at the end of a pack,” he said. “My...
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company focused on retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-off Fun
Anne Arundel County woman buys lucky Six Figures instant ticket. A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
JBees Jamaican Me Crazy Comes Home to Roost at Lexington Market
When Jeff Brown opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, JBees Jamaican Me Crazy, inside the newly reborn Lexington Market in November, he thought he was ready. After all, he’d been parking his food truck (same name), outside the oldest public market in the country during its reboot, as his new stall and crew were being built. And he’d been running his truck—specializing in his jerk chicken, jerk fish sandwiches, and other dishes born, as he was, from Jamaican parentage—since 2015, so he’d had that mobile restaurant purring.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour coming to CFG Bank Arena
The 'Straight Jokes! No Chaser' comedy tour is coming to Baltimore. Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Mike Epps are some of the acts performing on April 14.
