FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
luxury-houses.net
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Seattle Audubon Returns Ancestral Lands to Snoqualmie Indian Tribe: Nonprofit Supports Land Back through Donation
Seattle Audubon and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe recently closed on a land donation in the Snoqualmie Valley area, returning land to the Snoqualmie Tribe, whose people have lived in the area since time immemorial. The land, approximately 10 acres in size, remained undeveloped under Seattle Audubon’s ownership. Now, under the stewardship...
AOL Corp
Plans to develop big resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead. Here’s what happened
Plans for a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead, according to an announcement from Pierce County. In a Tuesday news release, it was announced that the county and Chambers Bay Resort LLC have “terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course.” They blamed “a worsening economic environment.”
The Stranger
Slog PM: A New Wealth Tax Proposal Just Dropped, More Fibs from Santos, How to Get a Rat Out of Your Toilet
Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue
According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
seattlemedium.com
Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers
As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Workers Strike Back’ — Sawant making ‘Important Announcement Regarding Her Council Office’ — UPDATE: She’s out
Kshama Sawant, the District 3 representative for Capitol Hill and the Central District on the Seattle City Council, will hold a Thursday morning press conference as her constituents wait to find out if she will seek reelection to a fourth term in office. “Seattle City Councilmember and member of Socialist...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today
What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
wsmag.net
Busting Myths About High Housing Prices
The median price of a new home reached an all-time high of $565,613 in Washington this year, according to a recent report by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). And while the hot housing market is beginning to cool, only roughly 24 percent of Washington’s families can afford to buy a home at that price point.
