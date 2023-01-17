ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Sitting on Over 5.9 Acres of Majestic Land in Maple Valley, WA, Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Seeks $3.895M

The Estate in Maple Valley boasts striking 22’ ceilings, library, home theater, gym, conference room, and an elevator to all three floors, now available for sale. This home located at 21145 212th Avenue SE, Maple Valley, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,490 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Millard – RE/MAX Choice Executives – (Phone: (253) 220-0858) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Maple Valley.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Seattle Audubon Returns Ancestral Lands to Snoqualmie Indian Tribe: Nonprofit Supports Land Back through Donation

Seattle Audubon and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe recently closed on a land donation in the Snoqualmie Valley area, returning land to the Snoqualmie Tribe, whose people have lived in the area since time immemorial. The land, approximately 10 acres in size, remained undeveloped under Seattle Audubon’s ownership. Now, under the stewardship...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: A New Wealth Tax Proposal Just Dropped, More Fibs from Santos, How to Get a Rat Out of Your Toilet

Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue

According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers

As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today

What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

Busting Myths About High Housing Prices

The median price of a new home reached an all-time high of $565,613 in Washington this year, according to a recent report by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). And while the hot housing market is beginning to cool, only roughly 24 percent of Washington’s families can afford to buy a home at that price point.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy