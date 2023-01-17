Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO