ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Why Are People In Iowa Eating Their Christmas Trees?

If you're low on food in your cabinets and don't feel like making a run to your local Hy-Vee, then I might have found your next gourmet meal. And the ingredients might still be in your home after the holidays. The Christmas season has officially ended and right about now...
IOWA STATE
97X

This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State

Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
IOWA STATE
B100

Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
Outsider.com

Wild Elk Sightings Are Increasing In Iowa

Deer hunters who set out trail cameras in Iowa got quite a surprise when even bigger antlered animals showed up in their pictures. State wildlife officials in the Hawkeye State have confirmed an increased number of elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says that though elk are native, the last historical sighting of one was in 1871. Today though, elk herds in nearby states are growing larger. It seems as if the second-largest deer species in North America is making its way back to Iowa too.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Iowa using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
kyoutv.com

A gray and cold start to the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties

Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy