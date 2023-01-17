ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Nauticus Robotics Launches Operating Bases In Norway And UK

Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT has launched its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning its international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond. The operating bases are located in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland, to service the North Sea offshore market. The company will deploy assets and collaborate with local...
SpaceNews.com

U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action

Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
Benzinga

Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed

Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
satnews.com

Momentus to launch FOSSA Systems Next-Generation Satellites

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) , a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with FOSSA Systems, a Spanish company that offers global low-power Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and in-space services through its satellite constellation, to place its latest generation of satellites, FOSSASat FEROX, into low-Earth orbit on two Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle missions starting in 2023.
game-news24.com

NASA and Northrop Grumman to make US air cargo unmanned

Northrop Grumman announced it will work with NASA to develop solutions for transporting land in the U.S. Autonomous systems will be integrated into full-size airplanes for cargo operations in the national airspace. Rather, we’re talking about creating an autonomous cargo fleet, which will drastically alter this activity. Source: Pixabay.
Sourcing Journal

Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market

Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
SpaceNews.com

Eutelsat 5 West A successfully retired in graveyard orbit

TAMPA, Fla. — Eutelsat said Jan. 19 it retired a satellite last week that had helped Europe transition from analog to digital television two decades ago. After operating more than five years beyond its 15-year design life, the Eutelsat 5 West A satellite was moved to a graveyard orbit some 400 kilometers above the geostationary arc.
salestechstar.com

Highspot Expands Global Footprint to Canada

New office in Vancouver to bring world-class career opportunities, customer growth to vibrant Canadian technology hub. Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, announced its expansion into Vancouver, British Columbia with its fifth international office. Highspot’s expanded footprint enables the company to continue to recruit engineering talent and further solidify its role as an award-winning employer in the Pacific Northwest.
Aviation International News

How LEO Can Enhance Connectivity in Business Aircraft

Hear from a distinguished panel of experts who will discuss the latest technological advancement for broadband connectivity in aviation – LEO (low earth orbit). Sponsored by Gogo Business Aviation. Gain a deeper understanding about: - LEO + Small Electronically Steered Antenna = Low latency, high-speed broadband, for virtually any...
satnews.com

SSPI’s Better Satellite World video reveals connectivity for IoT makes mining more productive, safer and green

Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) today released Smarter Mining, its newest video in the Better Satellite World campaign. It tells the story of mining companies around the world improving operations, worker safety and environmental impact through satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things. Smarter Mining is made possible by funding from Speedcast.
aiexpress.io

United Robotics Group acquires mobile robot developer Robotnik

United Robotics Group (URG) has acquired a majority stake in Robotnik Automation, a Valencia, Spain-based supplier of applied sciences in cell service robotics. Monetary particulars of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. Robotnik has a 20-year monitor report in creating cell robots and cell manipulators. The corporate has a presence in...
PYMNTS

Streaming Platforms Leverage Mobile Payments to Entice MENA Customers

Streaming platforms are embracing mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Around the world, localizing payment methods is key for streaming platforms that don’t want to exclude potential customers. For example, Netflix has sought to broaden the range of alternative payment methods it accepts to include UPI in India and the GoPay digital wallet in Indonesia.
Recycling Today

RecycLiCo delivers battery-grade lithium products to manufacturers in Japan, South Korea

Canada-based lithium-ion battery recycler RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. says it has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea. The companies, which RecycLiCo says are among the top manufacturers in the region, will conduct a technical review of the lithium...
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Discovery Brings Billion-Qubit Quantum Computing Chips Closer

Discovery of previously unknown effect makes compact, ultra-fast control of spin qubits possible. Australian engineers have discovered a new way of precisely controlling single electrons nestled in quantum dots that run logic gates. What’s more, the new mechanism is less bulky and requires fewer parts, which could prove essential to making large-scale silicon quantum computers a reality.
SpaceNews.com

Anuvu gets deal to resell Starlink to maritime customers amid Telesat uncertainty

TAMPA, Fla. — Mobile satellite connectivity specialist Anuvu said Jan. 17 it has signed a deal to resell Starlink services as plans to use a rival constellation proposed by Telesat remain uncertain. Anuvu said it has permission to resell broadband from SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) network to maritime...
satnews.com

Sateliot collaborating with Sensefinity — 5G-IoT satellite technology in smart containers

Sateliot and Sensefinity will launch global, 5G-IoT satellite connectivity to facilitate the first technology of data transmission from 1,000 smart containers, thereby saving medium-size shipping companies as much as $1.4 million per year on container maintenance and repairs. Actual satellite coverage is not 100% global, as GEO satellites only cover...

Comments / 0

Community Policy