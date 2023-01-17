ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com

TSM Apex players get bored in scrims, decide to have boxing matches instead

TSM’s next Apex Legends competitive matches will start in two weeks with the ALGS Playoffs, but players don’t seem too stressed out about it. In a livestream, TSM’s ImperialHal was scrimming against international teams when his team decided to determine the battle royale’s champion in an unorthodox way: boxing.
dotesports.com

Tarik almost got Shroud back to pro play in VALORANT in 2023

Tarik and shroud almost formed a new VALORANT team that would have certainly stolen the show during Challengers North America, regardless of the results. Fans only learned of this recently during one of tarik’s streams while he was following Marved, zombs, and sinatraa play under the stream team UNTAMABLE BEASTS in the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, but unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition.
dotesports.com

Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com

Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
dotesports.com

Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game

The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
dotesports.com

TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates

A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
dotesports.com

How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart

League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
dotesports.com

The NA VALORANT Challengers breakout stars to watch in 2023

It’s no exaggeration to say that the North American VALORANT Challengers League is stacked with talent. With the “top tier” shrinking down to just five NA rosters in the VCT league, the pool of available players for Challengers instantly became deeper. In addition to a wealth of...
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com

Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach

Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team. Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their...
dotesports.com

5 heroes that are dominating the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour

Some new, some familiar faces. Dota 2 world hasn’t been shaken up with a longly-anticipated balance change yet, meaning competitive teams from all around the world had to start the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with a meta that they’ve grown used to. Despite the lack of changes, the...
dotesports.com

Among Us joins other indie game icons in new fighting game

Among Us is going to be part of a fighting game—and no, that is not a meme. Both a Crewmate and Imposter from the popular multiplayer game will join other iconic indie gaming characters as part of Fraymakers. Fraymakers is an indie platform assist fighter that combines elements from...

