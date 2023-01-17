Read full article on original website
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
TSM Apex players get bored in scrims, decide to have boxing matches instead
TSM’s next Apex Legends competitive matches will start in two weeks with the ALGS Playoffs, but players don’t seem too stressed out about it. In a livestream, TSM’s ImperialHal was scrimming against international teams when his team decided to determine the battle royale’s champion in an unorthodox way: boxing.
Tarik almost got Shroud back to pro play in VALORANT in 2023
Tarik and shroud almost formed a new VALORANT team that would have certainly stolen the show during Challengers North America, regardless of the results. Fans only learned of this recently during one of tarik’s streams while he was following Marved, zombs, and sinatraa play under the stream team UNTAMABLE BEASTS in the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, but unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition.
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
Jmook wins his first Smash Melee Supermajor and is the first to do it only playing Sheik
Two historic tournament milestones for Super Smash Bros. Melee happened simultaneously at Genesis 9, with Jmook winning his first career Supermajor and being the first to ever do it while only playing Sheik. Jmook has blazed one of the hottest trails in history across Melee, returning to competitive play in...
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase
Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
Disguised one of the 12 teams competing in VALORANT Challengers North America next month
The final list of teams competing in the 2023 VALORANT Challengers season has been revealed, with six invited teams and six others who qualified via open tournaments earlier this month. While all the invited teams are already well-established in the VALORANT scene, fans will be able to discover new rosters...
TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates
A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup...
Skrapz dominates Vegas as new-look London Royal Ravens impress in CDL Stage 2
The London Royal Ravens got their first victory of the Call of Duty League’s second set of qualifying matches with an impressive win over the Las Vegas Legion today by a count of 3-1, breaking a seven-match losing streak in the process. The victory comes just days after the...
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
The NA VALORANT Challengers breakout stars to watch in 2023
It’s no exaggeration to say that the North American VALORANT Challengers League is stacked with talent. With the “top tier” shrinking down to just five NA rosters in the VCT league, the pool of available players for Challengers instantly became deeper. In addition to a wealth of...
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach
Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team. Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their...
5 heroes that are dominating the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour
Some new, some familiar faces. Dota 2 world hasn’t been shaken up with a longly-anticipated balance change yet, meaning competitive teams from all around the world had to start the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with a meta that they’ve grown used to. Despite the lack of changes, the...
Among Us joins other indie game icons in new fighting game
Among Us is going to be part of a fighting game—and no, that is not a meme. Both a Crewmate and Imposter from the popular multiplayer game will join other iconic indie gaming characters as part of Fraymakers. Fraymakers is an indie platform assist fighter that combines elements from...
