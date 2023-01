Gallery 210@FAB, located in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of the University of Missouri–St. Louis, is kicking off the spring semester with a double-header exhibition. “Figurative Fridays,” located in the front gallery and projection wall, celebrates the artwork that has come out of a longstanding relationship between the Department of Art and Design and a group of off-campus artists from around the St. Louis community. For over a decade, variations of this group have come to the department on Friday mornings to draw figure models in the department and enjoy some collective studio time. This is the first time work from this group will be exhibited in the gallery.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO