Cass County man released from prison Friday after judge grants expungement
Adam Mace is officially a free man Friday, 24 hours after a judge ruled in his favor to grant him expungement.
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
KOMU
Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified
KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
KOMU
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second day of threats to Columbia middle school ends with detained juvenile
A second day of rumors of violence at a Columbia middle school ends with a juvenile being detained. On Wednesday, Columbia Police were alerted of rumors regarding a threat to Gentry Middle School. But an investigation into the claim found no credible threat. Then on Thursday, officers were alerted to...
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
KOMU
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
kjluradio.com
Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City
Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was arrested and charged Saturday after he was accused of assaulting a woman he had allegedly been in a relationship with. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed-criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held The post Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One dead, one injured in Keytesville shooting
KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured. Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control. MSHP Cpl....
Jefferson City man charged after allegedly threatening woman with knife
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife. James Cloud, 48, is charged with armed-criminal action, violation of a protection order – second offense and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with third-degree attempted domestic The post Jefferson City man charged after allegedly threatening woman with knife appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
