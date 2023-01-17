ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

The City of Springfield celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a special ceremony on Monday, January 16th at the MassMutual Center

 3 days ago
Springfield Aquatics Lifeguard Training Course Coming in February

The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Division will offer a Lifeguard Training Class this February during school vacation week. Special rates are available for Springfield Public School students. If you are at least 15 years of age and want to become a lifeguard, call the Aquatics office to sign up at 413-787-6298.
