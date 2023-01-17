ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

WRDW-TV

4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

SPD announces multiple arrests

The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Thursday Collision Claims Life of Atlanta Woman

An Atlanta woman who was a passenger in an SUV died Thursday afternoon in Toombs County as a result of an automobile accident that occurred around 12:27 when the vehicle she was in collided with a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of Ga. Hwy 292 and Ga. Hwy 86.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
MILLEN, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

City of Vidalia Telephone Service Disruppted

The City of Vidalia issued a text message through textmygov.com at 1:50 p.m. Friday that the phone lines were again operational. The City of Vidalia and the Vidalia Police Department are experiencing telephone outages and are working with their communications provider to restore service but as of Friday morning, there is no confirmation as the timeline.
VIDALIA, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Children find human remains in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
LYONS, GA
wfxg.com

Human remains found in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jenkins County Coroner's Office and Millen Police are investigating a set of human remains found in a wooded area earlier this week. According to the coroner, the remains were found Jan. 16 by a man looking for firewood, who then called 911. The coroner believes the remains had been there for quite some time.
MILLEN, GA

