Statesboro police seeking witnesses in frat house battery investigation
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is searching for witnesses in an active investigation. On Jan. 13, officers and EMS responded to Olympic Boulevard for reports of an unconscious man. Witnesses at the scene told police the victim had been struck by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head […]
WRDW-TV
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
SPD announces multiple arrests
The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
VIDEO | Arrests made for drug and illegal firearms possession
On January 15th shortly before one o’clock in the morning, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Isiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the vehicle Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As Rehl...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Thursday Collision Claims Life of Atlanta Woman
An Atlanta woman who was a passenger in an SUV died Thursday afternoon in Toombs County as a result of an automobile accident that occurred around 12:27 when the vehicle she was in collided with a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of Ga. Hwy 292 and Ga. Hwy 86.
Human remains discovered in wooded area of Millen
Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area within the city limits of Millen.
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
WRDW-TV
Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
City of Vidalia Telephone Service Disruppted
The City of Vidalia issued a text message through textmygov.com at 1:50 p.m. Friday that the phone lines were again operational. The City of Vidalia and the Vidalia Police Department are experiencing telephone outages and are working with their communications provider to restore service but as of Friday morning, there is no confirmation as the timeline.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
SPD activates S.W.A.T. team for wanted fugitive in Market District
UPDATE 1/19/23: Statesboro Police Department has taken Dequar Stephenson into custody. More details will follow. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to an apartment in the Garden District located at 17931 GA-67 around 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to remove an unwanted person. According to Statesboro Police Chief...
Toombs Co. police arrests suspect accused of two separate armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man accused of two separate armed robberies in the area. According to police, the first robbery took place just after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Open Air Market convenience store on South State St. in Lyons. Police say that a black […]
Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
allongeorgia.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Children find human remains in Lyons
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
wfxg.com
Human remains found in Millen
MILLEN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jenkins County Coroner's Office and Millen Police are investigating a set of human remains found in a wooded area earlier this week. According to the coroner, the remains were found Jan. 16 by a man looking for firewood, who then called 911. The coroner believes the remains had been there for quite some time.
