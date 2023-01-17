Read full article on original website
gousfbulls.com
Courides Leads Five-Member USF Football Strength & Conditioning Staff
TAMPA, JAN. 20, 2023 – South Florida Football Head Coach Alex Golesh and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach George Courides (core-EEE-dis) announce the Bulls' full strength and conditioning staff as offseason workouts get underway ahead of spring football beginning in March. Courides, who came to USF after six seasons...
USF cheerleading earns third straight national championship
The USF co-ed cheer squad brought home its third consecutive national championship last weekend. They're only the second team in NCAA history, other than Kentucky, to claim a three-peat.
gousfbulls.com
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Named to the 2023 Becky Hammon Player of the Year Midseason List
TAMPA (Jan. 20, 2023) – University of South Florida women's basketball standout Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu has been named to the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award midseason watch list, presented by Her Hoop Stats. This year's midseason watch list includes representatives from 14 schools and 11...
gousfbulls.com
Alumni Day: Remembering the 1991-92 NCAA Tournament Team
It was probably the most beloved USF men's basketball team — and definitely one of the most accomplished Bulls squads. Coach Bobby Paschal's 1991-92 Bulls will be honored during Saturday afternoon's Alumni Day festivities, when USF faces the UCF Knights for a noon tipoff at the Yuengling Center. For...
gousfbulls.com
USF Men’s Tennis Hope to Tip the Scales in Their Favor
Matchup: South Florida (0-3) at FGCU (2-0) Location: Fort Myers, Fla. Matchup: Georgia State at South Florida (0-3*) Matchup: Stetson (0-1*) at South Florida (0-3*) TAMPA (Jan. 18, 2023) - The University of South Florida's men's tennis team will see three different opponents in the span of three days. They kick off play with a Friday evening match in Fort Myers against Florida Gulf Coast University. Then, on Sunday, they will have their home opener against Georgia State and Stetson.
gousfbulls.com
Track’s Beckford Named AAC Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Tampa, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 – The University of South Florida track and field senior Romaine Beckford was named the American Athlete Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Beckford finished first in the high jump at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational hosted by the...
Average Actual USF Attendance At Raymond James Last Season Was Less Than 17,000
TAMPA, Fla. – Whether attending a sporting event or watching from the comfort of your couch, you have certainly noticed the number of people who made it inside the stadium often does not resemble the announced attendance. Sometimes, the difference is considerable….and laughable. Much of
Gator Country
Ionata calls his Florida Gators’ offer a “huge honor”
The month of January is a key month for the Florida Gators coaching staff as they turn their attention to the 2024 class including hosting prospects on campus for junior days. 2024 offensive lineman Joseph Ionata (6-4, 280, Clearwater, FL. Calvary Christian) was on campus last weekend and was able to see everything Florida has to offer for the first time.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
Builder
Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida
Mosaic, an institutional-grade general contractor, announced the company’s expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as regional director of operations. The company’s operations will be based in Tampa and will serve new build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout Florida. Mosaic’s entrance into Florida spans the company’s construction operations...
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
multihousingnews.com
Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan
Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
