ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gousfbulls.com

Courides Leads Five-Member USF Football Strength & Conditioning Staff

TAMPA, JAN. 20, 2023 – South Florida Football Head Coach Alex Golesh and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach George Courides (core-EEE-dis) announce the Bulls' full strength and conditioning staff as offseason workouts get underway ahead of spring football beginning in March. Courides, who came to USF after six seasons...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Alumni Day: Remembering the 1991-92 NCAA Tournament Team

It was probably the most beloved USF men's basketball team — and definitely one of the most accomplished Bulls squads. Coach Bobby Paschal's 1991-92 Bulls will be honored during Saturday afternoon's Alumni Day festivities, when USF faces the UCF Knights for a noon tipoff at the Yuengling Center. For...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF Men’s Tennis Hope to Tip the Scales in Their Favor

Matchup: South Florida (0-3) at FGCU (2-0) Location: Fort Myers, Fla. Matchup: Georgia State at South Florida (0-3*) Matchup: Stetson (0-1*) at South Florida (0-3*) TAMPA (Jan. 18, 2023) - The University of South Florida's men's tennis team will see three different opponents in the span of three days. They kick off play with a Friday evening match in Fort Myers against Florida Gulf Coast University. Then, on Sunday, they will have their home opener against Georgia State and Stetson.
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Track’s Beckford Named AAC Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 – The University of South Florida track and field senior Romaine Beckford was named the American Athlete Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Beckford finished first in the high jump at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational hosted by the...
TAMPA, FL
Gator Country

Ionata calls his Florida Gators’ offer a “huge honor”

The month of January is a key month for the Florida Gators coaching staff as they turn their attention to the 2024 class including hosting prospects on campus for junior days. 2024 offensive lineman Joseph Ionata (6-4, 280, Clearwater, FL. Calvary Christian) was on campus last weekend and was able to see everything Florida has to offer for the first time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Builder

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

Mosaic, an institutional-grade general contractor, announced the company’s expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as regional director of operations. The company’s operations will be based in Tampa and will serve new build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout Florida. Mosaic’s entrance into Florida spans the company’s construction operations...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
multihousingnews.com

Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan

Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida

I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy