Saturday Sports Preview
–BLACK RIVER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT IN ELLINGTON– — CHAMPIONSHIP:. –SEMO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT IN CAPE GIRARDEAU– –SEMO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT IN CAPE GIRARDEAU–
North County Makes It 8 Straight Over Farmington
(Farmington) The North County boys won their 8th game in a row over Farmington Friday night at Black Knight Fieldhouse on KREI. The Raiders scored the first eight points of the game and had a 14 point lead by the end of the first quarter. North County built the lead to 21 by the half and up to 25 in the second half. Kooper Kekec never made a field goal but he went 8 for 11 at the foul line, dished out seven assists and made five steals….
Both South Iron Teams Victorious In BRL Tournament On J98
(Ellington) The South Iron Panthers and Lady Panthers both took home championships in the Black River League Tournament on Saturday. On the girls’ side, South Iron defeated Ellington 59-33, while the boys knocked off Bunker 49-43. After a close first half in the girls’ game, South Iron dominated the...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Jefferson College “Show Me ATS” event
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College’s Area Technical School (ATS) will host a “Show me ATS” event coming up on Tuesday, January 24th. Sarah Perry is the ATS Coordinator at the collge. She explains what the ATS program is all about. My MO Info · KJ011323E.WAV. The Show...
Battlehawks Draw Big Crowd at Saturday’s Fan Fest
(ST.LOUIS) A couple thousand people turned out Saturday at the Armory STL for the. St. Louis Battlehawks “Fan Fest”. Several players greeted and signed autographs for the fans including Head Coach Anthony Beck and quarterback A.J. McCarron. With an energized crowd filling the Armory, Beck said he is looking forward to getting the season underway.
Helen A. Black – Service 2pm 1/23/23
Helen A. Black of Farmington passed away Thursday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Internment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation will also be on Monday at Cozean at 11...
Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus
The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
St. Pius X upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) There are a few upcoming community events St. Pius X High School is putting on. One of them is the annual Trivia Night this Saturday according to St. Pius President Jim Lehn. My MO Info · KJ011723F.WAV. Coming up on Saturday, February 18th is St. Pius’ Sporting...
Park Hills/Leadington Chamber Celebrates Another Year With Awards Banquet
(Leadington) The Park Hills/Leadington Chamber celebrated another year of success and achievement with its annual awards banquet at The White Magnolia in Leadington. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to DJ Edwards, pastor of the The River Church and a magician…. The Chamber handed out two...
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Festus receiving ideas for the barn project
(Festus) The City of Festus recently received its first submitted concepts of what the barn in Crites Memorial Park could look like as a future reception hall. The Festus City Council along with Mayor Sam Richards decided to use some remaining ARPA funds to renovate the barn a few months ago. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says what they presented by one design firm was pretty impressive.
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
