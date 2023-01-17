(Farmington) The North County boys won their 8th game in a row over Farmington Friday night at Black Knight Fieldhouse on KREI. The Raiders scored the first eight points of the game and had a 14 point lead by the end of the first quarter. North County built the lead to 21 by the half and up to 25 in the second half. Kooper Kekec never made a field goal but he went 8 for 11 at the foul line, dished out seven assists and made five steals….

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO