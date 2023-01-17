ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bleacher Report

Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'

On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report

Breanna Stewart Advocates for Deal to Subsidize WNBA Players' Charter Travel

One of the WNBA's biggest stars offered her services to help remedy one of the league's more persistent off-court issues. Breanna Stewart said Sunday she "would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA." Breanna Stewart @breannastewart. I would love to be...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract

Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz

NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...

