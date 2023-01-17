Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III Ruled out vs. Raptors Because of Injuries
Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III have been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries, the team announced (h/t Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston). Smart suffered a right ankle sprain just before halftime and was helped off the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Utah Jazz Open to Trade Talks; Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler Off Limits
The Utah Jazz may be interested in hearing trade pitches on any player outside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "With less than three weeks to go before the trade deadline, teams regarded as clear-cut sellers at the deadline remain in short supply," Stein wrote.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'
On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Moves into 2nd Place on NCAA D1 All-Time Scoring List
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis is now the second-most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history. Davis' three-pointer in the first half of Saturday's game against IUPUI gave him 3,250 career points, moving him ahead of former Portland State standout Freeman Williams. Detroit Mercy MBB @DetroitMBB. Doing it...
Bleacher Report
Breanna Stewart Advocates for Deal to Subsidize WNBA Players' Charter Travel
One of the WNBA's biggest stars offered her services to help remedy one of the league's more persistent off-court issues. Breanna Stewart said Sunday she "would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA." Breanna Stewart @breannastewart. I would love to be...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs
Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman's Development 'Not Aligning' with Team's Title Hopes
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had high expectations entering the NBA after being selected second overall in the 2020 draft, but he hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, and now the Dubs are considering moving him ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Ric...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract
Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bronny James Has Oregon, Ohio State, USC in Top 3; Will Commit After Season
Bronny James is the last top 50 player in the 2023 high school class to make his college decision. It appears we won't be waiting much longer. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported James has narrowed his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon and will make a final determination at the end of Sierra Canyon's season.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Fibula; Will Need Surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's NFC divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with an apparent ankle injury. The Fox Sports broadcast later reported Pollard would not return. ESPN's Todd Archer reported after the...
