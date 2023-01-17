Grammy-nominated rock band to perform at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 4. NEW YORK -- The 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 in Sunrise, Florida will feature a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. Fall Out Boy will bring new music - including their new single "Love From The Other Side" - and past hits to the stage as the headliner of the second intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance, to be broadcast live as part of the national broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO