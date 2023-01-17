Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
NHL
Kings hold off Blackhawks, end 3-game losing streak
CHICAGO -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings (26-17-6). Pheonix Copley made 18 saves after being pulled in each...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Erik Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Fall Out Boy to headline entertainment at 2023 All-Star Game
Grammy-nominated rock band to perform at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 4. NEW YORK -- The 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 in Sunrise, Florida will feature a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. Fall Out Boy will bring new music - including their new single "Love From The Other Side" - and past hits to the stage as the headliner of the second intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance, to be broadcast live as part of the national broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.
NHL
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
First-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 6, Canadiens 2
The Florida Panthers are so close to a playoff spot they can almost taste it. Moving to within just two points of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers improved to 22-20-5 with a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Overall, Florida...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ VAN - 14:33 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton's Zach Hyman had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Spencer Martin's ability to play his position prior to Hyman's goal. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper's vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sabres: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Buffalo and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center. Game 49: Dallas Stars (28-13-7, 63 points) vs. Buffalo Sabres (23-19-3, 49 points) When:...
NHL
Caps Fold in Vegas, 6-2
Las Vegas is a town of bad beats, tough nights, poor decisions and unforced errors, and the Caps got in on the action on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights halted their season-long three-game regulation losing streak with a one-sided 6-2 victory over the Caps. The Caps'...
NHL
Video Review: VGK @ ARI - 3:04 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Referees initiated a video review to further examine whether Byron Froese's shot entered the Arizona net. There was no conclusive evidence to determine that the puck completely crossed the Arizona goal line, therefore, the call on the ice stands - no goal Vegas. NHL Insider. Tocchet embracing challenge...
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
NHL
Gaudreau return with Blue Jackets has Flames ready for emotional night
CALGARY -- Johnny Gaudreau will return to Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they play the Calgary Flames on Monday (9:30 pm ET, ESPN+, HULU, SN1, SNW, TVAS, SN NOW). His former teammates are expecting an emotional evening. "I think whether...
