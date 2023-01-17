Read full article on original website
KRGV
Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run
A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
KRGV
Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash involving USPS vehicle
A 62-year-old woman is in custody Thursday after a hit-and-run crash that tipped a United States Postal Service truck over, according to the Weslaco Police Department. The USPS truck was hit from behind by a Chevy Malibu vehicle that fled the scene of the crash near Pike Boulevard and FM 1015 at around 10 a.m., police said.
Police: Man arrested for stalking after he’s allegedly found ‘prowling’ next door
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested on stalking charges after a woman found him following her next door, according to police. Samuel Garza was arrested on charges of stalking Sunday, Hidalgo County Jail records show. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral said that Garza had been harassing and following a woman […]
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man
The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said. Romo had not been...
KRGV
One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission
The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours. The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles. The...
Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
RGC middle schooler arrested after Snapchat threat, officials say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla ISD middle schooler was arrested earlier today after making a threat on social media, officials say. According to a release issued by the district, the administration learned about the threat when a concerned parent called to report that a student from Ringgold Middle School […]
Feds: Mission woman trafficked $1M of crystal meth, black tar heroin
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for trafficking $1 million worth of crystal meth and black tar heroin, federal authorities announced. Cristina Inez Marquez, 28, was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 31 kilograms of meth, […]
Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
KRGV
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19. One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus. The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines,...
Former Border Patrol agent headed to prison for cocaine smuggling
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent will head to federal prison for attempting to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a checkpoint, announced the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.
inforney.com
Amber Alert issued for Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach
“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
Lake Charles American Press
Potential for severe weather, flooding in Tuesday’s forecast
There is the potential for severe weather and flooding on Tuesday as showers and scattered thunderstorms develop in southeast Texas and make their way toward the region. The storms are expected to develop around sunrise Tuesday, spread eastward toward Southwest Louisiana and leave a trail of rain into late Tuesday evening.
KBTX.com
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-impact winter storm will make a mess of Texas Tuesday. For the Brazos Valley, plan on a hefty chill, windy/gusty conditions, heavy rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. While winter weather is not expected locally, several inches of snow are expected to fall from the Panhandle to Oklahoma, the Red River, and across parts of North and West Texas.
