Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
northwestmoinfo.com
Deadline for Missouri’s Largest Student Financial Aid Program Approaching
The deadline for Missouri’s largest student financial aid program is quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for the Access Missouri Grant is February 1st. Students who complete the FAFSA by the deadline are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before April 1st could still receive a grant if funding is available.
MSU to offer free art classes to Missouri senior adults willing to share their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations. But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different. It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor Directs The Creation Of A Master Plan For Aging For The State
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order calling for the Department of Health and Senior Services and a new Advisory Council to develop a Master Plan for Aging for the state. In a release, the governor says the Master Plan of Aging is intended to help reduce age...
Missouri considers paying teachers based on performance
Some legislators think the proposal will incentivize more people to become teachers — something that’s currently being attempted with general pay raises and shortened weeks.
New federal grant brings Missouri early childhood programs total to $44M
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive a $4 million federal grant to improve and expand access to early childhood programs. The grant brings the total amount of federal funds allocated to Missouri for early childhood to $44 million during the last four years. The goal of early childhood programs is for children to be adequately prepared to attend school. Missouri was one of...
kttn.com
Audio: Parson’s budget proposes adding 100 children’s division workers, cutting 202 state job vacancies
(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson’s 50-point-five billion-dollar state budget proposal is out. State Budget Director Dan Haug says it includes 22 million dollars to add 100 Children’s Division workers. The governor’s proposal also includes 10 million dollars to build a new 60-bed Probation and Parole Supervision Center...
Kait 8
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
New bill would provide free meals at school for all Missouri students
A recent study showed that free lunch programs for students increased performance in math and English, and lowered students’ average BMI. Now, one Missouri representative is working across the aisle to institute free school lunches in Missouri.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters […] The post Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parson proposes using $3.5 million to add more mental health resources
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo, (KMIZ) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson proposed to use $3.5 million to increase the number of youth behavioral health professionals across the state. According to the initiative, the funding will go towards 27 professionals to "help our youth in crisis and receive the treatment they need." Parson's proposition was announced during Wednesday's State The post Parson proposes using $3.5 million to add more mental health resources appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kait 8
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Thirteen high schools in Virginia say they neglected to inform their students that they won national merit recognition in time for those students to apply to college and scholarship opportunities. Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for an investigation into what happened. Prince William County Public...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MSU professor charged with 2016 murder of former professor gets another trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police say the man who was stabbed to death in the 600 block of E. University Wednesday was Marc F. Cooper, 66 and that Edward M. Gutting has been charged with murder.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Comments / 0