ithaca.com
At Schools; Now Staff is Absent
Staffing shortages seem to be hitting everywhere these days, and the Ithaca City School District is no exception. According to a report from the Ithaca Teachers Association that was presented during a January 3 school board meeting, 94 teachers have voluntarily resigned from their positions with the district since July, 2021.
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
binghamton.edu
Electrical and Computer Engineering Department celebrates 2022 successes
The spring semester at Binghamton University is underway, and the students, faculty and staff from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science have returned to classes, research projects and more. Here’s a look back at our accomplishments in 2022.
Broome County scam alert
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of a mass text scam from 438422@rnbenefits.org.
binghamton.edu
Kaschak Institute supports climate change on a global stage
The Ellyn Uram Kaschak Institute for Social Justice for Women and Girls has as its mission to promote social justice and equity for women and girls, both domestically and around the globe. “We’re trying to invest in new generations by fostering high-impact learning opportunities, bringing together researchers across campus and...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
14850.com
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close nationally
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
cortlandvoice.com
Firefighters quickly put out fire at Cortland County home
Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
whcuradio.com
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
