Implementing change to boost well-being is January’s featured topic from SupportLinc, which provides behavioral health services for Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. As the new year moves forward, some might find themselves feeling disappointed about New Year’s resolutions. However, the focus of SupportLinc’s feature article is to let individuals know that self-improvement can begin with the smallest of changes. And those small changes can improve well-being.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO