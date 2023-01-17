Read full article on original website
UW’s LRCC Announces 2022 Co-Winners of Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award
Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic (LRCC) Outreach Advisory Board.
UW’s IMPACT 307 Announces Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Application Period Is Open
IMPACT 307 is accepting applications for its second annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge through Monday, Feb. 20. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
100th Anniversary Celebration of UW's Aven Nelson Building Scheduled Jan. 26
The Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 26. The UW campus and Laramie communities are invited to attend. “My idea for this event was to share, with the campus community and beyond, the...
Casper Start-Up Challenge Registration Open
IMPACT 307 looks to build upon previous successes of the Casper Start-Up Challenge, which enters its seventh year of competition and an increased seed fund that totals $100,000. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup...
Wyoming Business Tips for Jan. 23-29
A weekly look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming. I attended a session about business leases at the 2022 Association of Small Business Development Centers conference, which inspired...
UW Student Team One of Seven to Advance in NASA Design Challenge
A team of University of Wyoming students is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed the UW Space...
UW Nordic Skiers Compete With the Pros
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team celebrated the new year by competing against the country’s fastest skiers. The 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals were held in Houghton, Mich., Jan. 2-7, followed by the Seeley Hills Classic SuperTour in Cable, Wis., Jan. 14-15. Both events drew the nation’s best professional skiers. The U.S. Nationals determine qualification for World Cup and Olympic teams.
