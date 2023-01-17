The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team celebrated the new year by competing against the country’s fastest skiers. The 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals were held in Houghton, Mich., Jan. 2-7, followed by the Seeley Hills Classic SuperTour in Cable, Wis., Jan. 14-15. Both events drew the nation’s best professional skiers. The U.S. Nationals determine qualification for World Cup and Olympic teams.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO