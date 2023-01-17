IMPACT 307 is accepting applications for its second annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge through Monday, Feb. 20. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO