The Kent State women’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in a 79-66 win against Eastern Michigan. Kent State led for 39:25 of the game and did not trail the entire game. KSU improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while Eastern Michigan now falls to 9-7 overall and moves to 1-4 in the conference.

KENT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO