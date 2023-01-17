ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and MIKE CORDER
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXSMJ_0kHhfJ9n00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.

The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S. Commerce Department announced in October new export controls aimed at China. The restrictions are intended to limit China's ability to access advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.

“Together we’re working on how to keep a free and open Indo Pacific, and quite frankly the challenges of China," Biden said at the start of their meeting.

Administration officials have reasoned that the export restrictions are necessary because China can use semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses; and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning and logistics.

Slowing Beijing's access, however, will take plenty of help from allies for the U.S. export controls to have maximum impact. The Netherlands-based tech giant ASML is a major manufacturer of lithography machines that design and produce semiconductors. China is one of ASML's biggest clients.

CEO Peter Wennink played down the impact of the U.S. export control regulations soon after the administration unveiled them last fall.

“Based on our initial assessment, the new restrictions do not amend the rules governing lithography equipment shipped by ASML out of the Netherlands and we expect the direct impact on ASML’s overall 2023 shipment plan to be limited,” he said.

ASML said last year that it expected company-wide 2022 sales to be around 21 billion euros.

The U.S. has also been in talks with Japan on tougher export restrictions to limit the sale of semiconductor manufacturing technology to China. Rutte's visit comes after Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week for talks.

The U.S. and Japan, in a joint statement following the Oval Office meeting, said the two sides agreed to “sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin last week called on Japan and the Netherlands to resist U.S. pressure.

“We hope the relevant countries will do the right thing and work together to uphold the multilateral trade regime and safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” he said. “This will also serve to protect their own long-term interests.”

Rutte spoke by phone on Monday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Saturday's Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro — one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the nearly 11-month-old war. Authorities said the death toll from the strike rose to 40 and that 30 people remained missing Monday.

“These are horrible pictures and I think it strengthens even more our resolve to stay with Ukraine,” Rutte told reporters at the start of his meeting with Biden.

Biden praised Netherlands as one of the United States “strongest” allies, one that's proven “very, very stalwart” in its support for Ukraine since Russia launched in its invasion in February. The Netherlands has committed about $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros) in support for Ukraine this year. The money will be spent on military equipment, humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

The Dutch prime minister, for his part, praised Biden for leading the international effort to back Ukraine.

“History will judge in 2022 if the United States had not stepped up like you did things would have been very different,” Rutte said.

The two leaders were also to discuss plans for the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.

Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021, which the administration billed as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.

Biden is the third U.S. president visited by Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister. He earlier met with Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands. Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain,...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public. Lawmakers who might...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate

TOKYO — (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy, as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

'Totally irresponsible': Biden faces backlash after new classified documents found at Wilmington home

WASHINGTON — Saturday’s revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Del., proved fodder for congressional Republicans who took the following morning’s political talk shows to vow aggressive investigation of how he and his top advisers handled classified materials during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAU

FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his...
WILMINGTON, DE
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
WGAU

How Germany's 'Doctor No' disrupted allied unity on tanks for Ukraine

In the weeks leading up to Friday’s conference of the two dozen nations of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S.-run Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany, there has been a steady trickle of information regarding what military hardware allies were planning to send to the war torn nation to help bolster its defenses and launch counter offensives to repel Russia’s invasion.
WGAU

Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health

LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she's in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Visitors to Lusaka arriving at...
WGAU

Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday.
WGAU

Asian shares higher, many markets closed for Lunar New Year

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Asia on Monday, but most markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, with markets in Shanghai shut for the whole week. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 26,852.85 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged 0.1% higher, to 7,456.90. The gains followed a rally Friday for tech stocks that countered worries about the weakening U.S. economy.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy