2023 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads with 14

“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” rules the 21st Annual Gold Derby Film Award nominations with 14, far more than any other film. These nominees were decided by more than 2,000 registered Gold Derby users across the globe, and you can vote for the winners in all 22 categories effective immediately. You have until Sunday, February 5, to get your ballots in. Feel free to jump in right now here in our predictions center . You can come back to edit your ballot as often as you like; no votes are final until voting closes on February 5. Scroll down for the complete list of nominations.

“Everything Everywhere,” about an immigrant mother’s attempt to save her daughter (and the universe), is one of 10 nominees for Best Picture. Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also received noms for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Four individual actors were nominated for their performances, and that doesn’t even count Stephanie Hsu ‘s nomination for Best Breakthrough Performer and the cast’s bid for Best Ensemble.

Next in line with eight nominations is the dark comedy “ The Banshees of Inisherin .” It too is up for Best Picture, four acting awards, and Best Ensemble, plus Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh and Best Score. That character-driven piece actually outdid a few blockbusters: “Avatar: The Way of Water” with seven nominations and then “The Batman” and “Top Gun: Maverick” with six apiece. But those big-budget extravaganzas are up for Best Picture as well.

Rounding out the Best Picture lineup are the acclaimed indie drama “Aftersun,” Steven Spielberg ‘s semiautobiographical “The Fabelmans,” the mystery comedy “Glass Onion,” the sci-fi thriller “Nope,” and the tense character study “TAR.”

Who do you think should win? Vote now to make it happen. Register for a free account if you haven’t already. Then visit our predictions center and click on the green “ VOTE ” box next to “ Gold Derby Film Awards 2023 .” This is a plurality vote, so you’ll select just one nominee from each category as your favorite. The nominee with the most votes wins. Simple as that. Join the discussion on this and much more with your fellow Derbyites here in our forums .

BEST PICTURE:

“Aftersun” – Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – James Cameron, Jon Landau, producers

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers

“The Batman” – Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves, producers

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers

“The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, producers

“Glass Onion” – Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson, producers

“Nope” – Ian Cooper, Jordan Peele, producers

“TAR” – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan, producers

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Christopher McQuarrie, producers

BEST DIRECTOR:

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Todd Field, “TAR”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

BEST ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

“Bones and All” – David Kajganich

“Glass Onion” – Rian Johnson

“Pinocchio” – Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Gris Grimly, Matthew Robbins

“Women Talking” – Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert

“The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

“TAR” – Todd Field

BEST ENSEMBLE:

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Sheila Flitton, Brendan Gleeson, Jon Kenny, Barry Keoghan, Gary Lydon, Aaron Monaghan, Bríd Ní Neachtain, David Pearse, Pat Shortt

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Michelle Yeoh

“The Fabelmans” — Birdie Borria, Jeannie Berlin, Alina Brace, Julia Butters, Paul Dano, Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Judd Hirsch, Keeley Karsten, Isabelle Kusman, Gabriel LaBelle, David Lynch, Sam Rechner, Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams, Mateo Zoryan

“Glass Onion” — Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Jackie Hoffman, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dallas Roberts, Noah Segan

“Women Talking” — Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Emily Mitchell, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Austin Butler

Frankie Corio

Danielle Deadwyler

Stephanie Hsu

Gabriel LaBelle

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – James Friend

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Russell Carpenter

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“Nope” – Hoyte Van Hoytema

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Shirley Kurata

“Glass Onion” – Jenny Eagan

BEST FILM EDITING:

“Aftersun” – Blair McClendon

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin

“Decision to Leave” – Kim Sang-beom

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR:

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Michael Marino, Zoe Tahir

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Camille Friend, Kimberly Felix, Joel Harlow

“Elvis” – Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Michelle Chung, Anissa Salazar

“The Whale” – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino

“The Fabelmans” – John Williams

“Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

“Ciao Papa” from “Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” – M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim

“Glass Onion” – Rick Heinrichs, Elli Griff

BEST SOUND:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Viktor Prasil

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth

“The Batman” – Stuart Wilson, Will Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

“Nope” – Johnnie Burn, José Antonio García

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Mark Weingarten, James Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer, Jeff Desom

“Nope” – Scott R. Fisher, Jeremy Robert, Guillaume Rocheron, Sreejith Venugopalan

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

“Apollo 10 ½” – Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Bruno Felix, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting

“Marcell the Shell with Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey, Jenny Slate

“Pinocchio” – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado, Mark Swift

“Turning Red” – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“All That Breathes” – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John S. Lyons

“Bad Axe” – David Siev, Jude Harris, Diane Moy Quon, Katarina Vasquez

“Fire of Love” – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgen

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany) – Edward Berger, Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) – Santiago Mitre, Victoria Alonso, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Ricardo Darín, Axel Kuschevatzky, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Federico Posternak, Ana Taleb

“Close” (Belgium) – Lukas Dhont, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea) – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

“RRR” (India) – S.S. Rajamouli, D.V.V. Danayya

NOMINATION TOTALS BY FILM

14 Nominations

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

8 Nominations

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

7 Nominations

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

6 Nominations

“The Batman”

“The Fabelmans”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

5 Nominations

“Aftersun”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Glass Onion”

4 Nominations

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“Nope”

“Pinocchio”

“TAR”

3 Nominations

“Elvis”

2 Nominations

“Bones and All”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

“The Whale”

“Women Talking”

1 Nomination

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Apollo 10 1/2”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bad Axe”

“Causeway”

“Close”

“Fire of Love”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Pearl”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Till”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Turning Red”