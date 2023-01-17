Read full article on original website
UW and Wyoming SBDC Network Continue State Trade Expansion Program Webinar Series
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network continues its six-part webinar series about the State Trade Expansion Program that will guide small-business owners through the steps to expand into international trade and to provide real-world examples from successful Wyoming small-business exporters. Multiple speakers will explain how small-business owners can...
100th Anniversary Celebration of UW's Aven Nelson Building Scheduled Jan. 26
The Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 26. The UW campus and Laramie communities are invited to attend. “My idea for this event was to share, with the campus community and beyond, the...
UW Nordic Skiers Compete With the Pros
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team celebrated the new year by competing against the country’s fastest skiers. The 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals were held in Houghton, Mich., Jan. 2-7, followed by the Seeley Hills Classic SuperTour in Cable, Wis., Jan. 14-15. Both events drew the nation’s best professional skiers. The U.S. Nationals determine qualification for World Cup and Olympic teams.
Casper Start-Up Challenge Registration Open
IMPACT 307 looks to build upon previous successes of the Casper Start-Up Challenge, which enters its seventh year of competition and an increased seed fund that totals $100,000. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup...
UW’s IMPACT 307 Announces Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Application Period Is Open
IMPACT 307 is accepting applications for its second annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge through Monday, Feb. 20. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
UW Student Team One of Seven to Advance in NASA Design Challenge
A team of University of Wyoming students is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed the UW Space...
UW Department of Music Presents ‘Ghostly Romanticism for Strings and Piano’ Jan. 22
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents faculty ensemble members Theresa Bogard, piano; James Przygocki, viola; and Sherry Sinift, violin, in concert with guest cellist Hu Sisi Sunday, Jan. 22. “Ghostly Romanticism for Strings and Piano” will take place at 3 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing...
